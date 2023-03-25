It was an excellent eighth week for Pathaan as 1.77 crores more came in. The film didn’t see much of a fall despite the release of Shazam! Fury of God, Mrs Chatterjee vs Norway, Kabzaa [Hindi] and Zwigato with holdover release Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar are also in contention. It had brought in 2.97 crores in the seventh week, and while one would have expected at least a 50% fall, that was not the case as the numbers dropped by only 1.20 crores.

In fact, the film has also been released on OTT now, but the footfalls are still there, and exhibitors continue to showcase the action biggies on some key screens and shows.

Pathaan has six more days to collect until Bholaa releases on Thursday, which means around 1.25 crores more will come in. Post that, since there is no big release till the 21st of April when Salman Khan‘s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan arrives, there would be a bit of number that will continue to trickle in before the film is entirely off the screens.

Till now, the Shah Rukh Khan-led film Pathaan has collected 542.75 crores, and while 545 crores total is now given, it would be interesting to see if it manages to close in the 546-547 crores range eventually. This one is a bonafide all-time mega-blockbuster, and the stage has been set for Tiger 3 to arrive this Diwali and make for a big splash all over.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

