Now this one has come as a surprise offering for exhibitors and theatres. At the time when Bollywood is just not able to deliver money spinners (barring Pathaan and to some extent Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar), here comes the Keanu Reeves starrer John Wick: Chapter 4 which is suddenly finding itself in the limelight.

The franchise has found popularity in overseas and though in India the theatrical business of the first three installments has been hardly memorable, on OTT it has found a resurgence for itself in the last couple of years with good placement.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Since even other Hollywood outings haven’t done any great business [Shazam! Fury of God has been rather ordinary] and south has failed big time [Kabzaa is one of the biggest disasters of all time], one wondered if there would be something that would attract audiences in big numbers at theatres till Bholaa arrives. Well, this has happened now with John Wick: Chapter 4 which first surprised big time with Thursday paid previews resulting in 1.88 crores and then the first day numbers turning out to be rather good at 6.25 crores*.

Yet again, it’s the strategy of opening advance bookings at IMAX much in advance has come in handy as the shows started getting full, hence resulting in creation of more demand. The supply was increased sporadically and by time the advance opened at all properties (including another premium version 4DX, the word spread well about this Hollywood biggie being a credible offering. Add to that the fact that early reports came out quite positive as well and theatres are pretty much bracing up for a winner in hands, what with 8.13 crores* already in.

*Estimates. Final numbers awaited

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Must Read: John Wick: Chapter 4’s Shocking Salaries Revealed! Keanu Reeves With $15 Million Earned 75 Times Higher Than Bill Skarsgård & Others? Check Out The List!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News