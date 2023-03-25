John Wick: Chapter 4 was released worldwide on March 24, 2023, and it’s already collecting all the buzz around the globe. Keanu Reeves has reprised John Wick’s character once again, and well, his fans are already going ga ga over it. The action-packed, nail biting drama is already getting shown in our nearest theatres, but do you know how much the whole cast has earned from the film? Don’t worry, we know, and it has left us in shock, so fasten your seatbelt and keep reading to know how much the cast members took home!

The film has been made within a whopping $90 million budget. But it’s not just that. Reportedly, Keanu earned the most significant salary of his career for donning John Wick’s character in this film. Wondering how much it could be? Keep scrolling!

Ever since the announcement of John Wick: Chapter 4, fans have been waiting to watch the franchise’s fourth instalment, which Keanu Reeves lead. As reported by flickonclick, Keanu has earned a whopping $15 million, making it one of the highest salaries for a Hollywood project. However, it shouldn’t be shocking as much because of Reeves’ popularity and superstardom. However, it’s the pay disparity between the cast members and him that has left us shocked!

While Reeves took home $15 million, Laurence Fishburne, who played the Bowery King in the film, earned $1.5 million for his role. Next up, we have Ian McShane, who is one of the assets of the film, got a paycheck of $700K.

The late actor Lance Raddick, even though he is not very well known in the industry, his performance in John Wick is widely appreciated. He had earned $500K for his character. Rina Sawayama will be seen portraying the character of Akira in John Wick: Chapter 4, and she took home a whopping $400K which made her the highest-paid female actor in the film.

However, it’s the villains of the film who earned less. Donnie Yen and Shamier Anderson got a paycheck of $300K each for their roles which are yet to be disclosed. And on the other hand, Bill Skarsgård received a salary of only $200K.

For the unversed, Keanu Reeves starring John Wick: Chapter 4 is aiming to earn $65 million to $70 million at the box office opening. Let’s see if this action-thriller can surpass the audience’s expectations or not! But do you find the payment disparity a little too much? Let us know in the comments!

