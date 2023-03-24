Khloe Kardashian and Lamar Odom are among the most loved and talked about couples on the block. It was pretty much love at first sight when Khloé met a former NBA player in 2009. The two soon began dating. After a month, they married in a romantic ceremony featured on Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

For the next four years, the two were in marital bliss, getting matching tattoos, buying a home and trying for babies — a journey documented on their hit reality series, Khloé & Lamar. However, their little love nest came crashing down soon.

In late 2013 Lamar Odom fell into a vicious cycle of addiction that would ultimately end with the athlete coming close to death after overdosing at a legal brothel in Nevada. The couple split in the same year ahead of Odom’s hospitalization, but Kardashian called off their divorce in late 2015, choosing instead to focus on her former partner’s health.

Later in 2019, the former NBA player opened up for the first time about a crippling s*x and drug addiction that nearly cost him his life. In his memoir Darkness to Light, he revealed, “I have been obsessed with s*x for as long as I can remember.”

“I am a s*x addict,” writes Lamar Odom, further revealing that he has had s*x with over 2,000 women. “There were too many strippers to count,” he writes. “It wasn’t a big deal, but often I would pay them. I never thought less of them.”

Lamar then also admitted to cheating on Khloe Kardashian throughout their marriage. However, she eventually discovered the infidelities. Talking to People Magazine, he said, “I was shocked and embarrassed. I wanted to take it back, but you can’t. [I] wanted to hide it. But that sick sin was hard for me to hide … I had a problem.”

“[I] ran out of porn to watch! That’s how you know when you are going a little overboard,” Lamar Odom said.

