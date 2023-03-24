BTS’ Jimin is indeed having the time of his life. While the singer recently dropped his most awaited debut solo album, Face, he also appeared on The Tonight Show, Starring Jimmy Fallon alone, for the first time. Scroll down to read how Jimin expressed his love for BTS and talked about several milestones in his life.

BTS is among the most popular bands in the world, with a massive fanbase known as the BTS fan ARMY. The seven-member band, which consists of RM, Jin, Jimin, Suga, J-Hope, V and Jungkook, has broken several musical records ever since their debut in 2013. Now, the members are also focusing on their individual careers and treating their fans with extraordinary tracks.

Jimin’s solo debut on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon was indeed a special one as BTS’ fans got to watch him talk about the group and his new track. During the show, Jimmy Fallon asked Jimin how he felt about BTS’ five-time Grammy nomination. Reacting to the same, Jimin said, “We could be nominated thanks to fans’ great support. I appreciate that,” and made the studio go gaga.

During the show, Jimmy Fallon also asked Jimin how he felt meeting with US President, to which the BTS star said, “It was such a great honour to have an opportunity to participate in such an important cause, and make a positive impact. He talked about how more people should have keen interest in current issues. It also got me thinking deeply about them.”

Jimin also weighed upon his solo album Face and revealed that it reflects his emotions during the COVID-19 pandemic. He said, “The album looks back on the emotions I felt chronologically throughout the pandemic. So, I would be happy if many people could relate to it.”

