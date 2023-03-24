Robert Downey Jr is one of the most influential actors in Hollywood with a massive fan following worldwide. He has been loved by the audience as Marvel’s Iron Man and wishes to see him in that role again. Alas! that is still under speculation but the actor who is also known by his initials RDJ is all set to don the role of a detective but not Sherlock Holmes this time. Apparently, he is being considered to lead an Alfred Hitchcock remake. Keep reading to know everything about it in detail.

RDJ already played the role of a detective which too an eccentric one as he portrayed the iconic British detective Sherlock Holmes. He has appeared in two of the Holmes movies and as per reports, a third one is in development. That is still not officially announced. On the other hand, Hitchcock is one of the most celebrated directors in the world of cinema. He holds a great influence on filmmaking even to this date.

Now as per a report by Deadline, Alfred Hitchcock’s one of the most iconic psychological thrillers Vertigo is in the making at Paramount Pictures. As per the source they have acquired the rights to the 1958 classics, and Robert Downey Jr is being eyed for the central character. He is considered to play the role portrayed by James Stewert. It was the role of a former police detective who is afraid of heights and suffers from vertigo. He was impaled with these ailments because of a line of duty-trauma and had to take retirement from work rather forcefully.

For the unversed, the original film for which Robert Downey Jr is being considered for was based on the 1954 novel D’entre les morts by Pierre Boileau and Thomas Narcejac. Hitchcock created an in-camera effect which is now famously known as the ‘the Vertigo effect’ to showcase the acrophobia of the lead character. The original film was also under Paramount, hence the Hitchcock Estate favoured them for this. As per the report, the remake will be produced by Davis Entertainment along with Team Downey. Steven Knight is said to be writing the script.

As for Robert Downey Jr, he has Christopher Nolan’s much-awaited sci-fi movie Oppenheimer, which is all set to release in July this year.

