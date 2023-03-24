There are ardent fans who know their limits and then there are stalkers who know no boundaries and a similar kind of situation happened when a fan of superstar Rihanna landed at her property apparently to propose to her for marriage. His proposal did not go the way he planned it in his head as cops were soon called to deal with the mess.

The man reportedly tried to sneak into Rihanna’s house in Beverly Hills and later got arrested. This is not the first time when an intruder tried to get into the singer’s house.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Back in 2018, an unwanted visitor named Eduardo Leon showed up at the doorstep of the ‘Umbrella’ hitmaker’s Hollywood Hills house and waited there for more than 12 hours. The man reportedly informed cops that he was there to have s*x with the singer. Speaking of the latest intruder, Page Six reported that a stalker fan was arrested for trespassing as confirmed by a spokesman for the Los Angeles Police Department. According to reports, the man travelled all the way from South Carolina to propose to Rihanna but his plans soon went kaput after security got to know about his presence. The security team of Rihanna called the cops right away to get hold of the man who was spotted in a bright red hoodie and sweatpants.

The man was later escorted with handcuffs. It was reported that the man could not get farther than Rihanna’s driveway. The unnamed individual was questioned and was later released. It is yet to be known if the Grammy-winning singer was at home or not at the time of the intrusion. For the unversed, Rihanna is currently expecting her second child with A$AP Rocky.

Social media users were quick to react to this asking if Rihanna was safe and hope she was not hurt. Taking to Twitter, one of the loyal fans of Rihanna stated, “I hope she’s safe and unhurt” as another dubbed the man a, “Psycho fan.” Another user asked, “Where was Rocky?! Glad she’s okay.”

Meanwhile, an individual shared, “Release his mugshot I just wanna talk!” as another quipped, “They found Drake outside her house.” One shared, “Had it been me I’d have asked where the album at” and another posted, “Man it was wild, I’m glad law enforcement showed up swiftly before I had to handle it myself.” One user concluded, “This is scary. I hope her and the baby are okay.”

For more such stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Dwayne Johnson Reveals Going ‘Great Lengths’ With Grammys To Surprise Adele At The Event: “We Had Kicked Around Ideas All Week”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News