Grammys 2023 happened a few days ago, and it still didn’t leave our minds. It’s one of the most iconic award shows where all the celebrities and A-lister musicians grace the event looking at all the dazzling stars. However, one of the incidents that grabbed most of the highlights is a controversial clash between Harry Styles and Adele. Internet users caught Adele’s reaction while Harry was receiving his ‘Album of the Year’ award and noticed that it was not a happy one, and it stirred Twitter. Scroll below to know the truth behind the feud!

Adele is known for her gracefulness, so when she made an exit from where she was sitting while Harry received his awards made the internet users quite suspicious. Social media is now filled with videos showing Adele moving out, not standing or cheering for the As It Was singer.

But do you think it’s true? Well, not so much. When Harry Styles went up to the stage to receive his Album Of The Year award, Adele had moved to Lizzo’s side to sit with her which seemed like Adele ‘moving out’. On the other hand, audiences even noticed Adele’s unhappy reaction and cited that she might not be okay with the winner’s name. However, it was not the case, the Hello singer can also be seen cheering for Harry in another video.

Adele leaving during Harry Styles little speech and Lizzo understanding why has me weak😭. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/xuesS2O6C3 — TV Fanatic👑⚜️ (@TvKhaleesi) February 6, 2023

Here’s Adele being happy for Harry Styles winning album of the year because y’all decided to lie pic.twitter.com/xdQswFGD9C — Izzy (fan account) (@sushiforari) February 7, 2023

It’s quite upsetting that internet users can deduce any conclusion by just watching a side of the story. It’s just a difference in perspectives. Check out how they have been reacting. One tweeted, “Adele said ‘I don’t fink so babes! I ain’t clapping for ‘em’.”

Adele said “I don’t fink so babes! I ain’t clapping for ‘em” pic.twitter.com/aOkxlwL2Sn — Meech (@MediumSizeMeech) February 6, 2023

Well, this whole controversy was followed by Harry Styles’ acceptance speech where the singer could be heard saying “I think on nights like tonight, it’s important for us to remember there is no such thing as “best” in music. I don’t think any of us sit in the studio making decisions on what is going to get us one of these.”

What are your thoughts about this whole feud between Harry Styles and Adele at the Grammys 2023? Let us know in the comments

