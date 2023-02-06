Dwayne Johnson never shies away from expressing his love for colleagues and friends from the entertainment industry. The Rock recently attended Grammys 2023 and his video surprising Adele is going viral. It was when the host Trevor Noah introduced the two at the prestigious award ceremony, they nervously hugged each other giving the internet a meltdown and how. Fans on social media are now reacting to their video and it’s just too cute to miss out on, watch below!

The Hello singer enjoys a massive fan following across the globe especially on social media with over 51 million followers on Instagram. Now, for those of you who don’t know, the Rock happens to be a huge Adele fan and has expressed his love for the singer many times in public.

Entertainment Weekly shared a video on their official Instagram page where Trevor Noah introduces Dwayne Johnson to Adele for the first time. The Rock nervously hugs her and it’s now going viral on social media for all the right reasons.

Take a look at the video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Entertainment Tonight (@entertainmenttonight)

Reacting to Adele and Dwayne Johnson’s video on the internet, a user on Instagram commented, “Well looks like her and rich Paul having a fight tonight.”

Another user commented, “Homie has time for Adele but not for WrestleMania😢”

A third user commented, “She bout kissed him on the lips. She was ready.”

“What’s up with that lip-licking?? She was getting ready to kiss the rock 🤔🤔🤔😂😂😂😂” a fourth user commented.

That video indeed is the best thing on the internet today.

What are your thoughts on Dwayne Johnson fanboying over Adele and nervously hugging the singer on their first meeting? Tell us in the space below.

