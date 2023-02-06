Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are adored and loved for their magical love story. The couple rekindled their romance after two decades and proved that you don’t find love, love finds you. Bennifer’s fans celebrated their reunion as a grand event.

However, the news of trouble in their paradise keeps surfacing in the media. The rumours of their marriage might not last keep coming in every then and now. In the recent update, it was reported that Jen and Ben had a fight that had something to do with Affleck’s drinking habit. So is Ben back on booze? Does his drinking and smoking habit is troubling Jennifer? Scroll below to read the scoop.

Well, Jennifer Lopez has been recently busy with the promotion of her new film, Shotgun Wedding. The trailer of the film has received a positive response from the audience. A couple of days back, Ben Affleck joined her wife at the Hollywood premiere of her new film. Notably, a small clip of the couple from after -party of Hollywood has gone viral and things seemed tense between the duo. It was reported that the duo got into an argument and the Marry Me star was reportedly upset with her husband over alcohol.

Ben Affleck’s Alcohol History

It’s no more secret that Batman star Ben Affleck has struggled with alcohol addiction over the years and after a long battle, he was able to get over it. He had even accepted that he had been to rehab several times. In the viral video, Jennifer Lopez appears to taste Ben’s drink and after that looks at him sternly. Her reaction indicated towards Ben having alcohol, she angrily turned away as Affleck shouted, Jen, Jen…

A popular fortune teller Mhoni Videnti had also predicted that the duo could call off their marriage this year due to their children. In fact, there were reports that Bennifer is facing issues in the marriage because of their mothers, However, the wedding shotgun star is doing everything possible to make her marriage work.

