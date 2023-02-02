James Gunn announced the DCU slate and the world of superhero fandom has mixed reactions. What caught the most attention was the announcement of the new Superman reboot. However, many also wanted to know about Ben Affleck’s Batman within the new DCU but James Gunn made clear that he won’t be moving with Ben Affleck as the Caped Crusader.

Interestingly, James Gunn made clear that he will work with Affleck on another DCU project which he did not disclose yet. The fans are really hooked on the announcement and want to see what the new DC Universe will bring to the audiences. Read on to find out what James Gunn says about Ben Affleck.

While announcing the DC Universe slate, DC Boss James Gunn said during the media interactions, “We’re working with Ben Affleck, who wants to be a part of our architecture team trying to bring things together. And he really wants to direct one of our projects and we’re looking forward to him doing that.”

James Gunn also made clear that Ben Affleck’s time in Batman’s cape is over. He also announced that he will be introducing a new Batman character within the DCU. The DC Boss adds, “we’re working with Ben Affleck, who has been a part of our team trying to bring things together and he really wants to direct one of our projects.”

James Gunn on working with Ben Affleck on the DCU: "We're working with Ben Affleck, who really wants to be a part of our architecture team trying to bring things together. And he really wants to direct one of our projects and we're looking forward to him doing that." pic.twitter.com/DoT5fNXxsQ — Home of DCU (@homeofdcu) February 1, 2023

In the past, Ben Affleck has also shown interest in working with DCU again after he was dropped as Batman. With the new vision of James Gunn making a new universe with the DC characters, it is clear that he wants to use Affleck’s directorial experience for a DC project. He has the capability to lead the project by being in front of the camera and behind.

The newly announced DCU slate is impressive and a list of projects that Ben Affleck could go on with by helming it as a director.

