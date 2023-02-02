Kylie Jenner’s daughter Stormi has turned 5 and can you believe that? Jenner shared a sweet message for her firstborn on social media and shared some never-seen-before photos of her to celebrate Stormi’s birthday.

Kylie welcomed her daughter, Stormi Webster, with rapper Travis Scott in the year 2018 and we must admit that she spoiled her firstborn with a plethora of expensive gifts, thanks to her ultra-successful businesses. Today, we bring to you a throwback story when Kylie and Scott reportedly spent $100,000 on Stormi’s birthday party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott (who have apparently again parted ways) became proud parents of cute Stormi in 2018 and one cannot deny that she is cute AF. In fact, her cute videos often rule our Instagram feeds as well. As she turned 5, Kylie shared a heartwarming note and wrote, “I gave you the gift of life.” Sharing some unseen pictures she further added, “the most special guest. This little face. I will miss it as it keeps changing.” Now, let’s talk about the one of most expensive birthday parties that was thrown for Stormi by her mom.

Well, what Stormi got as a gift this year is yet to be revealed but do you know on her first birthday Kylie’s cosmetic founder and Stormi’s doting mother spent $100,000 to make it memorable and it is a birthday ritual now?

According to Republic World, Kylie Jenner reportedly spends $100,000 on the grand party which included a butterfly garden, bubble room, and carnival rides it is popularly known as ‘Stormiworld’.

Talking about the gifts, Stormi Webster is an owner of many expensive things. From reportedly owning a diamond ring to having a shoe collection of worth $20,000, her collection of lavish items is jaw-dropping.

Well, we wish the cutie a very Happy Birthday! Meanwhile, let us know your comments on what you think about her collection.

For more such Hollywood stories, stay tuned to Koimoi.com

Must Read: Megan Fox Once Flaunted Her Toned Mid-Riff In A Lacy White See-Through Underwear & That Cleav*ge Show Made Men (& Many Women) Go Breathless!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News