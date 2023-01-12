There have been reports doing rounds ever since Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott’s split news broke on the internet. Kylie Jenner, one of the famous Kardashian-Jenner sisters, rose to fame after her stint in Keeping Up With The Kardashians. She also owns a beauty brand and often leads the headlines because of her sartorial choices and personal life. Now, after getting split from her boyfriend Travis Scott, Kylie is all over the news.

Even though Kylie and Travis never tied the knot with each other, they share two wonderful kids and Kylie’s Instagram feed is filled with such pictures. She is very close to her children.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Now, in an interview with People, a close source of Kylie Jenner revealed that she is concentrating on her kids and business. The insider shared, “Kylie is very focused on her kids and her business. She is not a big partier. Travis is the opposite. He likes to party. They definitely have different focuses. They always did.”

The source further revealed that this is not the first time that Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have broken up. The insider revealed, “She spent the holidays in Aspen with her family. They have split several times in the past and this is probably not the end of their relationship.”

It has been a tough journey for Kylie Jenner as it has never been an easy relationship for her with Travis Scott. She would ‘flip out’ if any cheating rumours of Travis would be released in the media. Talking about why they never got married, the insider revealed, “There is a reason that they never got married. It’s always been very up and down. And they have never even lived together. They have always had separate homes.”

Well, if there’s love, there’s a way. Let’s see whether Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott come back to each other after this split or not! What are your thoughts about it? Let us know in the comments!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more news and updates!

Must Read: Kendall Jenner Swears By This Homemade Mask Which Is Quite Boujee But 100% Effective For Acne-Prone Skin For A Korean Glass Glow!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Telegram | Google News