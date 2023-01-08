Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott have reportedly again parted ways after reviving their romantic relationship in February 2020. The couple was supposed to spend their holidays together but it didn’t happen and it sparked rumours of their split again.

Kylie who was supposed to spend quality time with Travis Scott went to Aspen to spend time with her friends and family. Well, the couple has separated several times in the past as well and they are known to be on again and off again, but they always remained friends and great co-parents.

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott discreetly had their first child in February 2018. Just a few weeks after Jenner parted ways with her ex Tyga. The couple has two kids and has been in an off-and-on relationship. They reunited in 2020 but it seems that not All is Well between the two. According to a report in US Weekly, Kylie and Travis are off again, they were supposed to spend holidays together, but she went to Aspen along with her daughter to spend time with friends and family. And this is not the first when the couple has split, it has happened several times before in past as well.”

A Timeline Of Their On And Off Relationship

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their first child (Stormi) in 2018, after about a year of publicly dating. After the birth of Stormi, they called off the relationship before reuniting again in 2020. The duo has always made effort to maintain the friendship. A 2019 report claimed that Kylie loves Scott and it was never considered a full breakup.

Notably, they were back together in 2021 when Kylie Jenner attended one of Scott’s concerts which was followed by the pregnancy news. The couple was expecting a second child and they welcomed the baby boy in February 2022. He was initially named Wolf but later, Jenner made revealed that their son’s name is not Wolf anymore. For the unversed, the duo isn’t married. Kylie once revealed marriage is not her priority.

