The previous episode of General Hospital saw a conversation with Sonny leaving Carly concerned for the safety of her family. Jason gave Dante a new perspective while Lulu had some advice for Lucas. Brook Lynn didn’t like it when she spotted Gio happily bonding with Lulu despite everything.

And lastly, Marco made a discovery. The drama is about to explode soon enough and danger is lurking around. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 27, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama that revolves around residents of Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 27, 2025

The final episode of the week features Sonny being in for a shock. What could be the reason behind it? After all, there’s not much that can surprise the mob boss. Is this related to Sidwell somehow? Meanwhile, Jason and Carly walk down memory lane. It’s bound to be very nostalgic for them.

He also promises her that if anyone does anything dangerous, he will make sure to stop it and protect her and her family. Up next, Daisy’s loved ones gather for her christening. The precious baby girl may have arrived earlier than expected and in a courtroom of all places, but she is so very loved.

Sasha is an ecstatic mother, and Michael cannot help but admire the two of them. But there’s tension in the air, and everyone can feel it. Will Michael be able to protect Sasha and their daughter Daisy from whatever is lurking? Sasha even tells Cody that there’s something strange she cannot place.

Will she be able to figure out the truth before it’s too late? On the other hand, Anna faces some tough questions. She acted as the sounding board for Jordan, who told her about Curtis and Portia’s marital problem. Jordan also told Anna about how Portia confronted her about her closeness with Curtis.

But when Anna faces some hard questions herself, how will she respond? And who is on the other end? Meanwhile, Portia is trying but failing to have a chat with her husband, Curtis, who keeps shutting her out. Then there are Chase and Brook Lynn, who make a realization. What could this be about?

Elsewhere, Josslyn has some advice for her brother Michael. Is she going to ask him to relax and not stress too much? After all, it‘s a special day for him. His daughter is getting christened, and he needs to soak in every bit of it especially because the day is all about celebrating their cute little Daisy.

When Brook Lynn questions Natalia, what could this be about? Is this about Sonny or Marco? Or maybe Sidwell? And lastly, Sonny confronts Turner.

