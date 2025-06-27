The previous episode of Days of our Lives saw Kate witnessing a moment between Roman and Marlena. Is some jealousy on the cards? Meanwhile, Xander and Sarah argued yet again. Belle confronted EJ about what she had found out and lastly, Johnny and Gabi pitched ideas to one another.

The drama and emotional quotient have been high these past couple of days, and things are only going to get more heated. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 27, 2025, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama that revolves around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 27, 2025

The last episode of this week features Alex agreeing to Kate’s request. Is this about Xander? After all, she is furious at him for beating his son Philip and wants revenge. Despite him waking up and claiming Xander was not the one who beat him, Kate knows better and refuses to listen to his lies.

She wants Xander to pay for his behavior, and she is going to find a way to do it. Is this what she is contacting Alex for? Or is this related to something else instead? On the other hand, Jada gives Stephanie advice. Could this be about her manuscript? Or is it related to Philip, who is still healing?

Or maybe even Stephanie’s romance with Alex? Meanwhile, Xander and Philip come to an understanding. What is this about? Was it not enough that Philip lied to save Xander and claimed he wasn’t the one who beat him so brutally? Now, what new understanding are they shaking hands on?

Johnny worries EJ. Now that suspicions against Johnny are rising regarding EJ’s shooting, things have gotten too tense. Is that why EJ is worried? He has made it clear that he wants to protect his son, but when all fingers are pointing towards Johnny right now, what will EJ do to keep them away?

First, it was Rachel who claimed she saw Johnny holding a gun when the shooting happened. And now Gabi remembered that she overheard Johnny arguing with EJ. Is this what is going to get Johnny arrested? And then last but not the least, Cat and Chad spend a very pleasant evening together.

The two have been hanging out and enjoying their moments together quite a lot lately. And now she wants to make him dinner. Is this going to lead to something romantic? Or will Chad continue to have commitment issues?

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: Ironheart: Dominique Thorne-Led MCU Show Breaks The Mold With Bold New Disney+ Release Format

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News