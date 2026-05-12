The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor recruiting Christine in his plot against Phyllis. On the other hand, Nick struggled with sobriety even after the support of the Newman family. And then last but not least, Noah launched a new defense against Matt Clark after spotting him.

The drama, the secrets, the plans, the worry, the struggles, the plotting, the mess, and the chaos are about to unfold. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 12, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the hit daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 12, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Nikki making a shocking confession to Jack. The latter has been busy plotting against Patty ever since the yacht mess. Jack wants to fix the cracks in his marriage with Diane and get his revenge on Victor as well as Patty. But will his revenge plan even work?

Amidst this chaos, Jack is about to get some shocking intel from Nikki. She has been having a hard time as her marriage with Victor falls apart. She has not been happy about the dirty moves her husband has made and the way he has stooped low. What confession is she about to make to Jack?

She may not be willing to forgive Victor and reconcile with him, but she has something big to share with Jack. What could it be, and how will it change things for the Newman and Abbott families? Meanwhile, Cane takes a big step with Lily. His arrest caused some ruckus in their plans to help Malcolm.

But he made sure to promise her that he would find a way to help with the transplant in New York City. And now he is about to do something big. What could it be, and how will Lily react to it? Is this going to shake things up negatively? Or will this be the start of their second-chance romance?

And then lastly, Patty pleads her case to Billy. She knows Jack and Diane are not willing to listen to her nonsense. But she is not willing to back down at all. Patty is setting her eyes on Billy this time. What will she have to say to him, and will he be convinced? Or will he ask her to leave him alone?

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