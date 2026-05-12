The previous episode of General Hospital saw Nina warning Willow about what transpired with Brennan and Valentin. Lulu was in the hot seat when Dante questioned her about Rocco. On the other hand, Elizabeth put the pieces together while Ethan and Ava clashed. Lastly, Ric defended himself.

The drama, the secrets, the betrayals, the chaos, the plotting, the worry, and more are about to escalate in the coming few weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 12, 2026, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: May 12, 2026

The episode on Tuesday features Lulu seeking out Britt. After being called out by Dante for hiding the truth about Rocco being the one to have shot Cullum, Lulu is in a mess. And now she is off to meet Britt, another person who knows that Rocco pulled the trigger that night.

Lulu is worried that this secret is getting out to too many people and wants to ensure that Britt keeps her mouth shut about it. How will Britt react to Lulu? On the other hand, Dante has words with Cassius. He found out that Nathan knew about the Rocco situation and still kept it from him.

To make matters worse, the imposter asked Lulu to keep the truth from him, and Dante is not happy about it. He does not know that it’s Cassius and not Nathan, but for him, his friend gave him a big betrayal. And now he is making things clear. He wants Cassius to stay far away from Rocco now.

How will Cassius react? Is he going to give away hints that will force Dante to wonder if Nathan is not Nathan? When Curtis takes on a mission, is it to target Isaiah and claim he was the driver involved in the crash? How far will he go in his insecurity and delusion?

Elsewhere, Rocco clashes with Danny and Charlotte. It has not been easy for Rocco to keep the truth a secret. The guilt is eating him up and affecting his relationships with his siblings. What will he fight with Danny and Charlotte about? And then lastly, Isaiah is in the hot seat. What has Justine planned?

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