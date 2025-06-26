Netflix has dropped a documentary that’s left true crime fans furious. The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso dives into the chilling murder of a mother from Argentina, and the case has people talking for all the wrong reasons.

Nora Dalmasso’s Mysterious Death Still Unsolved After 18 Years

According to Unilad, 51-year-old Nora Dalmasso was found dead in her daughter’s bedroom in the city of Río Cuarto back in November 2006. She had gone out that weekend with friends, but on Sunday, a neighbor discovered her lifeless body.

She had been strangled with the belt from her own robe and was wearing only a Rolex watch. Police believed she was killed the day before she was found, but strangely, there were no signs of forced entry, no broken locks, and no signs of a struggle.

Nora Dalmasso’s Husband Was In Another Country But Still Faced Charges

The case exploded in the media. Everyone had a theory, but the investigation spiraled fast. The police, without solid leads, zeroed in on the people closest to Nora. Her husband Marcelo Macarrón and their son Facundo both ended up accused.

Facundo, still a young man then, got hit with charges of homicide and aggravated s*xual abuse. But his lawyers shut it all down, pointing out the obvious that his DNA was at the house because he lived there. Meanwhile, Marcelo was proven to be at a golf tournament in Uruguay that same weekend and cleared of all charges in 2022.

Police Failures & Resignations Add To The Scandal

As months turned into years, the case went nowhere, and nothing was solved. More than a dozen police officials and prosecutors either stepped down or were pushed out as the case crumbled under pressure. Now, nearly two decades later, no one has been convicted, and the murder of Nora Dalmasso remains one of Argentina’s most painful cold cases.

Viewers React Strongly To Netflix’s True Crime Documentary

The Netflix series gives the story a new lens. The show, featuring accounts from Nora’s husband, her daughter Valentina, and her son Facundo, shows their lives after the tragedy. The victim’s close friends, journalists, and members of the legal system also share their side, offering a deeper picture of the woman at the center of the storm and how badly the system failed her.

The documentary has triggered strong reactions online as viewers call handling the case a disgrace.

One viewer wrote on X, “I just finished watching #TheManyDeathsofNoraDalmasso

I have never been so pissed off ever.” Another added, “The rage i felt watching the many deaths of nora dalmasso. holy sh*t.”

I just finished watching #TheManyDeathsofNoraDalmasso

A third user tweeted, “It’s tough to watch ‘The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso’ for me. Such cases are incredibly frustrating and upsetting. Tough bcoz I don’t want to see the worst side of the world & I want to believe in goodness of the humanity. But bad things always outweigh the good. Your thoughts?”

It's tough to watch 'The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso' for me. Such cases are incredibly frustrating and upsetting.

Tough bcoz I don't want to see the worst side of the world & I want to believe in goodness of the humanity. But bad things always outweigh the good.

Someone else said, “The media just harassed this family and were complaining they aren’t grieving. Like you guys didn’t even give them space?? I was surprised one didn’t get punched in the face #TheManyDeathsofNoraDalmasso.”

Director Shares Why This Story Still Matters Today

Director Jamie Crawford, who had a personal link to the community, said this story was always about uncovering the person behind the media frenzy. “Nearly 20 years since her death I wanted to seek the humanity behind the headlines, to find out who Nora Dalmasso really was, and how those closest to her survived their decades-long ordeal,” he said in an interview with Netflix.

The Many Deaths of Nora Dalmasso is now streaming on Netflix, leaving a heavy mark on those who watch it.

