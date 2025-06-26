The previous episode of The Bold and the Beautiful saw Ridge responding to Taylor’s burning question. On the other hand, Will tried to prevent Luna from meddling in their lives again with a risky master plan. Steffy and Finn waited anxiously and worried about the aftermath of the whole plotting.

And lastly, Katie offered Brooke affectionate advice about her relationship troubles. The drama is heating up, and things are getting juicy. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 26, 2025, episode of The Bold and the Beautiful when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama series.

The Bold & The Beautiful Spoilers: June 26, 2025

The episode on Thursday features Electra feeling sick watching Will and Luna kiss during his attempt to get Luna to confess on camera. The plan is simple, make it seem like Will broke up with Electra and let Luna attempt her seduction on Will to get her to confess all her evil deeds and plotting.

The plan is in action, and Luna is ecstatic to find out that Will and Electra have broken up. She jumps at the opportunity to get closer to him, but does not realize that it’s a setup to get her to slip and record her confessions on camera. It’s risky to say the least since Luna can absolutely go berserk.

But the desperation to get rid of her is high, and this was a chance too good to give up. When Will tells Luna that Electra is boring and not exciting, Luna takes this as an opportunity to show him how wild and intriguing she is. She kisses Wil,l and Electra cannot help but feel sick watching this on camera.

After all, that’s her boyfriend, and it’s not easy to see that happen in front of her eyes despite being in the know about the whole plan. Is Will going to be able to make Luna confess on camera? Or will she realize this is very fishy and too sudden from him? Up next, Ridge and Taylor indulge in their love.

Taylor proposed to Ridge, and while he was surprised at first, he said yes to benign her husband. The two are happy and basking in the glow of their updated status. But they are not alone in witnessing their relationship turn into something more. Nick is eavesdropping on them and their special moment.

He gets ready to share what he’s learned with Brooke. After all, this is big news and Nick is not going to let anyone else break it to her. How will she react when she finds out that Ridge said yes to Taylor’s marriage proposal?

