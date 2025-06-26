The previous episode of General Hospital saw Dante and Brook Lynn discussing Gio and how to get him to forgive them and start afresh. Alexis sought out Elizabeth while Martin got bad news after falling off the stage at the press conference in his desperation to get his hands on Tracy’s receipt.

Marco made a delivery while Cody followed orders. The drama has been quite riveting and there’s plenty more on the way. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 26, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 26, 2025

The episode on Thursday features a conversation with Sonny that concerns Carly. Sonny is already suspicious of Sidwell and his plotting, and he even declined to sell his piers to him for the same reason. Sonny is now trying to find a way to stop Sidwell from whatever danger he might bring.

When he discussed the same with Carly, she was left more than concerned about what might happen and Sonny’s safety. After all, this could mean her whole family is also in danger. On the other hand, Jason gives Dante a new perspective. What exactly could this be about? How will this chat go?

Is Jason going to give Dante some advice regarding Brook Lynn and Gio? Or maybe about Chase? Will Dante take up the suggestions or refuse to give them a shot? When Lulu has advice for Lucas, what could it be about? Will it be any helpful for Lucas, or will Lulu only land him in trouble just like her?

Up next, Brook Lynn doesn’t like what she sees. What is this about? Is this related to her mission to expose Lulu and figure out Rocco’s birth details? Meanwhile, Marco makes a discovery. What has he found? Natalia also told him she is leaving town to start afresh. How will he react to this news?

After all, Natalia is Marco’s mother. Will he ask her why she decided to take this sudden decision? Will she actually tell him the truth about Sonny being involved? What does this mean for both Natalia and Marco? Sasha’s got news of her own. Is this about Daisy’s christening or something else?

Sidwell’s got something to share with Ezra, but what could it be about? Is more danger lurking, and will Sonny be able to stop Sidwell and his dirty agendas? Meanwhile, Drew is also plotting to find a way out of the mess he always finds himself in. Stay tuned to know more details about the same.

