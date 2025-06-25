The previous episode of General Hospital saw Nina seeking help from an unlikely source. This prompted Carly to plead with Michael about the whole visitation situation. Meanwhile, Drew got some inside information. Portia lashed out at Jordan after seeing her get quite close to Curtis once again.

And lastly, Curtis reassured his daughter Trina. The drama has been more than top-notch the last couple of weeks, and there’s some more on the way. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 25, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the hit daytime drama series.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 25, 2025

The episode on Wednesday features Dante and Brook Lynn discussing Gio. He might be their long-lost son, but after finding out the truth, Gio wants to stay far away from them. Gio thinks his whole life was a lie, and he does not want to listen to his parents no matter how much they try.

He thinks Brook Lynn didn’t want him, and that Dante might not have known that he existed but he was rude and harsh with him after the whole Rocco incident. Will the two be able to work together to convince their son? Or will Brook Lynn and Dante’s differences get in the way of this common goal?

Up next, Alexis seeks out Elizabeth. Is she going to try to convince her not to bust Kristina? How will Liz respond to this? Will she be convinced by Kristina’s mother or not? On the other hand, Martin gets some bad news.

He has been quite busy dealing with his client Drew’s chaotic life, but his health is not exactly the best at the moment. At the press conference, he fell off the stage in his attempts to snatch the receipt from Tracy. Martin is now on his way to the hospital and is actually in serious pain.

What bad news is he going to get? Did he break some bones in his body? Or could it be something a lot more critical? How will this affect his life and work? And what will Drew do now? And then there’s Marco, who makes a delivery. What is he up to, and is he actually risking his neck for his work?

Elsewhere, Cody follows orders. He was at the press conference and even helped Tracy, but will he get some payment for it? Is this decision to follow orders going to be costly? Lastly, Liz has a conversation with Lucas. What could the two be discussing? Stay tuned for more details.

