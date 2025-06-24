The previous episode of General Hospital witnessed Tracy making a public display in front of the media. On the other hand, Jordan and Curtis took a trip down memory lane. Portia was left rattled while Kai shared his plans with Trina, reading the offer Drew gave him. Lastly, Nina was taken aback.

With a marriage on the way and the battle between Michael and Willow brewing, the tension is about to hit the roof. Here’s what fans can expect from the June 24, 2025, episode of General Hospital when they tune in to ABC to watch the daytime drama revolving around Port Charles residents.

General Hospital Spoilers: June 24, 2025

The episode on Tuesday sees Nina seeking help from an unlikely source. She has been adamant about making sure that her daughter Willow’s rash decision to get married to Drew does not happen. And for that, she is even willing to turn to Carly, who is her long-time nemesis and Michael’s mother.

Nina wants Carly to help her convince Michael to set up a visitation plan so that she can ask Willow not to go ahead with the decision to marry the very sleazy Drew. Meanwhile, Carly pleads with Michael. Is this regarding Nina and Carly’s plan? Will she be able to convince her son to listen to her?

Should Michael listen to Carly or should he go ahead with his original plan? After all, Willow went over to tell Michael herself that she is marrying Drew. He is not having any of it and warns her that if she goes ahead with this decision, she’ll never see the kids again. Willow is also not backing down.

She warned Michael in return that she won’t let him get away with what he wants this time around. Elsewhere, Drew gets inside information. The press conference saw Tracy causing a major scene which left him shocked and helpless. She is the matriarch of the Quartermaine family for no reason.

Tracy refused to read his script and set a positive narrative for him when he only recently tried to frame him for a drugging scandal. She tells the world the truth about Drew and how is not worthy of being a congressman. How will Drew deal with this? And what intel will he receive this time around?

And who will be the supplier of it? When Portia lashes out at Jordan what will thai lead to? She saw the latter hanging out with Curtis at the pool and this did not go down well with Portia. After all, she and Curtis are already having issues in their marriage and Curtis has a strong past with Jordan Then there’s Curtis who reassures Trina and Lucy makes a promise.

