In the previous Days of Our Lives episode, EJ vowed to protect Johnny. On the other hand, Tony returned and decided to take matters into his own hands. Elsewhere, Jack, Jennifer, JJ, and Thomas enjoyed family game time together. And last but not least, Shane forced Cat’s hand.

The drama is escalating, but so are some moments of happiness. This is the start of new journeys, happy or heart-wrenching. Here’s what the fans can expect from the June 24, 2025, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: June 24, 2025

The episode on Tuesday features Paul and Andrew getting married. After discussing whether they should put their union on hold for John, they later decided that he would want them to go ahead with their wedding, which is what they did. The men are set to say their vows and be happily married.

It will be a beautiful moment for the families, as well as for Paul and Andrew, as they make their love official. Meanwhile, Rachel tells Marlena a secret. How will the matriarch react when the little girl tells her she knows who shot EJ that night? Is she going to claim Johnny was the one who shot his father?

What will Marlena’s next plan of action be? Shane wonders if Tate is having second thoughts. He is worried the latter might be unsure about the whole adoption plan. Sophia and Tate’s baby is about to be here anytime soon, and it’s time to make some big decisions. Is Tate struggling to make it now?

Will Shane ask him about the same? How will Tate respond to his queries? And lastly, Belle opens up to Carrie. The former’s equation with EJ is more complicated than one can explain. Belle wants space from him, and then she cannot help but stay away from him. Her mind space is quite distorted.

But she doesn’t know what to do with her feelings. When EJ was in a coma, Belle confessed her feelings for him, but when her father, John, passed away, she was wrapped in grief. Thus, she chose to step away from him. She still wants him, but doesn’t know what to do. Is that why she is opening up?

What advice will Carrie have for Belle? Will she ask her to follow her heart no matter the consequences, or will Carrie ask her to think about what it means to be with EJ due to his past and behavior? Stay tuned to Days of Our Lives for more.

