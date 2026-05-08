The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Gabi and Ari clashing over Liam. Alex and Justin bonded over fatherhood while Stephanie vented to Jada about Alex’s and Joy’s baby. Roman pressed Kate for the truth while their marriage was on the brink of ruin. Lastly, Johnny comforted Chanel.

The drama, the secrets, the warnings, the sorrow, the loss, the clashes, and more are about to become unhinged in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 8, 2026, episode of Days of Our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama set around Salem.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 8, 2026

The final episode of this week features EJ preparing for the reading of Stefano’s will. The day is here, and the DiMera family is about to reunite for the occasion. Apart from EJ, there will be Chad, Tony, Anna, Kristen, Theo, and more. EJ knows anything can happen, and so he is getting ready for it.

What will happen and how will he navigate the mess? Meanwhile, Kristen and Marlena have a run-in about Rachel. How tense will this meet-up be after Kristen’s previous blame against Marlena and refusal to let her see Rachel? How will Kristen react, and will she have something to say to her?

Brady may have revealed that the ban keeping Marlena from meeting her granddaughter Rachel has been lifted, but that does not mean it was not hard to navigate. Is Marlena going to expect an apology? Kristen of all people wouldn’t be willing to give one. Up next, Leo offers to cover for Cat.

What is this about, and how will she react to the offer? Is she going to take him up on it, or will she refuse? Elsewhere, Gabi makes a bold claim. Is this related to Liam and Ari? Or could it be about Philip and her romance with him? What does the future have in store for the secret she is keeping?

Is Philip about to find out what she was a part of? And then lastly, Chad reassures Theo. The latter’s mother, Lexie, has come back to life. And after years of missing her post her death, Theo is conflicted. He is overjoyed to have his mother back, but this is a massively complicated change for him.

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Must Read: Days Of Our Lives Spoilers (May 7, 2026): Alex & Justin Bond Over Fatherhood While Roman Presses Kate For The Truth

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