The previous episode of Days of Our Lives saw Jada giving Sophia’s mom, Amy Choi, troubling news about her. On the other hand, Tate, Ari, and Holly processed their complicated feelings about Sophia. Philip tried to give Gabi advice, Stephanie opened up to Julie, and Alex asked Joy to stay in Salem.

The drama, the distance, the friction, the advice, the chaos, and more are about to get more heated over the coming weeks. Here’s what the fans can expect from the May 6, 2026, episode of Days of our Lives when they tune in to Peacock to stream the daytime drama revolving around Salem, Illinois.

Days Of Our Lives Spoilers: May 6, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Marlena counseling Johnny. Checking in on her grandson is an important moment, and comforting him through it is just as important. Johnny has been through a lot with the Sophia fiasco and Chanel’s cancer diagnosis. Will Marlena be able to help counsel him?

How will this chat between the grandmother and grandson fare? Up next, Roman asks Kate to keep her distance. It is no secret that Kate has caused plenty of havoc over the years to attain what she wants. Her marriage is on the rocks because of her actions. Roman is not happy with her behavior.

He wants her to keep her distance from him after what she did to Johnny. Is she going to listen or keep pushing until they reach the big breaking point? On the other hand, Theo is conflicted over his mother’s return. He is elated that his mother is alive and back after grieving and missing her for so long.

But it’s a massive change and it remains to be seen how he deals with it due to the conflict he is currently facing. Meanwhile, EJ warns Kristen. The siblings are at it again. Fighting, arguing, and throwing massive threats and warnings around like it’s nobody’s business. What exactly is next for them?

And then lastly, Cat and Chad try to keep things casual. The two met after a while when Chad returned home with his kids, Charlotte and Thomas. Is this going to spur them back into each other’s arms? Or is any chance of their romance in the dust? Especially after what happened the last time.

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