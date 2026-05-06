The previous episode of The Young and the Restless saw Victor and Nikki rejecting an opportunity to reconcile after the mess their marriage has now become. Christine backed Phyllis into a corner after the recent chaos. And lastly, Sharon interrogated Sienna about her past and suspicious history.

The doubts, the worry, the sparks, the moves, the plotting, and more are about to touch the sky in the coming weeks. Here’s what fans can expect from the May 6, 2026, episode of The Young and the Restless when they tune in to CBS to watch the daytime drama revolving around Genoa City.

The Young & The Restless Spoilers: May 6, 2026

The episode on Wednesday features Michael and Phyllis doing damage control. After her arrest, Phyllis was given bail, all thanks to Michael. Now the two are brainstorming how to fix things and do some defense. Are they going to find a way to reduce the damage and form a strong strategy?

Or will Victor manage to pull things off in his favor? Especially with Phyllis also having to face Christine’s wrath against her. On the other hand, Lily’s attempts to help Malcolm are thwarted. Phyllis is not the only one who was arrested due to Victor’s attempts to use AI to fake evidence against them.

Cane was also arrested on the basis of the accusation that they illegally seized control of Newman Enterprises. Lily is left distraught at the timing of this arrest. The two of them were supposed to go to New York to help with the transplant that Malcolm needs to cure his aplastic anemia disease.

But those plans have now gone haywire with Cane arrested and no bail in sight for the moment. Is Amanda going to jump in and help or is Lily going to have to find another way to get Malcolm the help he requires? What will happen and how will she manage to do the same without Cane around?

And then lastly, Claire makes a bold move to support Holden. What could this be about? Is this related to Malcolm, who was recently revealed to be Holden’s father? Or is this about his mother Stephanie instead? How will Holden react when Claire takes a big risk to help him out? What’s next?

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