Khatron Ke Khiladi is making a much-awaited comeback after a break of one year from television. According to TOI, the reality stunt show hosted by Rohit Shetty is likely to go on floors soon in Cape Town, South Africa. The contestant lineup for the upcoming season is already creating a lot of online buzz, even before the official premiere date has been announced.

Farrhana Bhatt

Bigg Boss 19 participant Farrhana Bhatt became a popular face after her stint in the reality show. Now she is said to be one of the participants of the upcoming season. Interestingly, Rohit Shetty had supposedly approached her for the show while she was in the Bigg Boss 19 house, and Salman Khan was not available during his visit.

Gaurav Khanna

Gaurav Khanna has got massive appreciation from the audience, and now he is gearing up to test his mettle in Khatron Ke Khiladi 15. The actor was reportedly scheduled to be part of the last edition as well, but the season never happened as planned.

Harsh Gujral

Popular comedian Harsh Gujral is also part of the lineup. Harsh is known for his witty humor and roasting style, and the stunt-based show is ready to make his reality television debut.

Orry

Social media personality Orry, whose real name is Orhan Awatramani, has also been connected to the new season. His response to joining each show instantly went viral online.

Shagun Sharma

Actress Shagun Sharma, best known for her role in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2, has also been approached to be a contestant this season. The actress shared that after spending years working in fiction television, she wanted to push herself beyond her comfort zone.

Ruhaanika Dhawan

Ruhaanika Dhawan, remembered by audiences for Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, has already confirmed her participation publicly. During a recent interaction, she revealed that contestants are expected to leave for South Africa within a few days.

Avinash Mishra

Avinash Mishra, who gained recognition after Bigg Boss 18, is also joining the new season. The actor had earlier been linked to the show and is amongst the strongest contestants physically.

Avika Gor

Avika Gor is all set to make her return to the stunt reality format after being featured on Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The actress was last seen in Pati Patni Aur Panga and is now looking forward to taking on some adventurous tasks under the supervision of Rohit Shetty.

Rubina Dilaik

Several former contestants are also expected to return this season. Rubina Dilaik, who earlier participated in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and finished among the top contestants, is also returning for another shot at the trophy.

Jasmin Bhasin

Jasmin Bhasin is another experienced contestant linked to the season. She has already appeared in season 9 and later returned for Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India, where she delivered an impressive performance.

Karan Wahi

Television actor Karan Wahi is also returning to the franchise after participating in previous editions. His earlier appearances on the show had received a strong audience response.

Rithvik Dhanjani

Rithvik Dhanjani is another familiar face expected to return this season, having previously participated in two editions of the reality show.

Vishal Aditya Singh

Vishal Aditya Singh has also been added to the lineup. The actor earlier impressed viewers with his performance in season 11, where he emerged as one of the strongest contestants.

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