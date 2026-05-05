The much-awaited list of celebrities to be seen in season 15 of the popular reality television show Khatron Ke Khiladi, hosted by Rohit Shetty, is finally out. Several television personalities, including Bigg Boss 19 winner Gaurav Khanna, alongside his fellow inmate from the show, Farhana Bhatt, and Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik, are amongst the many who have made the cut.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Khanna (@gauravkhannaofficial)

But what has piqued our curiosity is the entry of popular influencer Orhan Awatramani, aka Orry. As per Bombay Times, he joins the list of influencers participating in the show with TikTok social media star Faisal Shaikh (Mr. Faisu), having made his mark in the series and even placing as first runner-up.

From TV Stars To Influencers: How Casting Is Changing

For years, Khatron Ke Khiladi has roped in television stars primarily to drive viewership and maintain the TRP levels. Now, one might argue that some seasons, especially the initial ones, had a good mix of television, film, music, and dance, as well as fashion personalities with names such as Dino Morea, Anushka Manchanda, Milind Soman, Carol Gracias, and Mandira Bedi in the lineup. However, all of them have been associated with television in some form, appearing on TV through their professions.

Orry, however, is purely an influencer who is slowly making his way into television. Previously, the popular personality was seen as a wildcard entry in Bigg Boss 17 and has also made appearances in Koffee With Karan, season 8, and Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives Season 3.

Why Makers Are Betting Big On Influencers

Influencers today are becoming as popular as film and television personalities. With many of them having millions of followers and closing enormous brand deals, the lines are blurring between what factors really constitute a ‘star.’

Influencers have direct engagement with the common man, making them an easy choice for makers to cast in films and television. And today, social media has a direct correlation with casting, as affirmed by The Times of India report.

Is This The Start Of A New TV Trend?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Orhan Awatramani (@orry)

With Orry’s entry into Khatron Ke Khiladi, it’s clear that makers are seeing beyond television personalities and are ready to gamble as long as those cast can pull viewership. Let’s face it, you like him or don’t, you really can’t ignore Orry, as he’s a complete entertainment package!

It certainly would be fun to see Orry breaking out of his comfort zone and trying various stunts. It does make for great television. So will this pave the way for more influencers to join the series’ next seasons? Only time will tell.

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