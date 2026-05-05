Now in its third week in theaters, Lee Cronin’s latest directorial effort, The Mummy, has been performing well at the box office. Although the supernatural horror film received a modest 47% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, its audience rating is significantly higher at 74%. With a current worldwide haul of $80.2 million, the film ranks as the 3rd-highest-grossing horror title of 2026 so far at the global box office, behind only Scream 7 and Send Help, according to Box Office Mojo. As of now, it is short of Sam Raimi’s survival horror worldwide earnings ($94 million) by roughly $13.8 million.

While it remains to be seen if Lee Cronin’s The Mummy can close this $13.8 million gap to become the second-highest-grossing horror film of 2026, it has not only comfortably recouped its $22 million production budget but has also surpassed its estimated $55 million theatrical break-even point, calculated using the 2.5x multiplier rule.

Within the broader Mummy franchise, although it is highly unlikely that Lee Cronin’s The Mummy will be able to outgross Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz’s 1999 film, The Mummy, in worldwide earnings, let’s take a look at how much more the latest film must earn globally to outperform the earnings-to-budget performance of the 1999 blockbuster.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (2026) vs. The Mummy (1999) – Budget & Worldwide Earnings

Here are the worldwide totals of the two Mummy films, according to Box Office Mojo data, along with their estimated production budgets.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (2026)

Budget: $22 million

Worldwide Earnings: $80.2 million

The Mummy (1999)

Budget: $80 million

Worldwide Earnings: $417.6 million

Earnings-to-Budget Performance

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy (2026): 3.65x

The Mummy (1999): 5.22x

Based on the figures and calculations above, the 1999 film delivered an earnings-to-budget ratio of 5.22x, and to outperform this, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy needs to earn around $114.8 million worldwide. This means it is currently short of achieving that target by roughly $34.6 million.

Given the current stage of its theatrical run, reaching that target appears challenging at the moment. If it manages to demonstrate steady holds in the next 2-3 weeks, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy has a chance to get close to that target. That said, the final verdict should become clear as it continues its ongoing theatrical run.

What’s The Plot Of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy?

When a journalist’s young daughter mysteriously disappears in the desert, she is assumed to be lost forever. Eight years later, the girl suddenly returns, and this shocks the family. But what begins as a long-awaited reunion soon turns into a terrifying nightmare. The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Official Trailer

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