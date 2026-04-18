When Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz’s action-adventure film, The Mummy, was released in theaters in 1999, it instantly clicked with cinephiles globally. Its critical and commercial success led to two more sequels, and the franchise was later rebooted in a 2017 film starring Tom Cruise. It was previously revealed that Brendan Fraser and Rachel Weisz are reportedly reuniting for a fourth installment, a follow-up to the beloved 1999 original, which is scheduled to hit theaters on May 19, 2028.

But before that, Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, a fresh reimagining of the franchise, is now playing in theaters. The supernatural horror film has collected $1.5 million in domestic Thursday previews and is currently tracking to earn between $10 million and $13 million over its 3-day opening domestic weekend, according to box office analyst Luiz Fernando. Keep scrolling to find out how the Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score of the latest Mummy installment stacks up against the earlier films starring Brendan Fraser and Tom Cruise.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy vs. Brendan Fraser & Tom Cruise’s Mummy Films – Rotten Tomatoes Scores Compared

At the time of writing, the 2026 film holds a 45% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes. In comparison, here is how the previous four films in the franchise fared with the critics.

The Mummy (1999): 64% The Mummy Returns (2001): 46% The Mummy: Tomb of the Dragon Emperor (2008): 13% The Mummy (2017): 15%

The above-mentioned ratings point out that Lee Cronin’s The Mummy is currently the third-highest-rated film on the list, trailing behind the 1999 installment’s 64% score and its 2001 sequel’s 46% rating. However, the film’s rating might change in the coming days as more reviews are posted on the website. That said, a significant change in score appears unlikely.

What’s The Plot Of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy?

When a journalist’s young daughter mysteriously vanishes in the desert, she is presumed lost forever. Eight years later, her sudden return shocks the fractured family. But what begins as a long-awaited reunion soon turns into a terrifying nightmare. The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Official Trailer

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