Lee Cronin’s The Mummy, the eagerly anticipated supernatural horror film from the Irish filmmaker and a reimagining of the iconic franchise, is now playing in theaters. Although it currently holds a 46% critics’ score on Rotten Tomatoes, its audience rating is significantly higher at 77%. The director’s previous film, Evil Dead Rise, received a much better critics’ score of 85% and also proved a solid box-office success. After opening to $24.5 million in North America, that film went on to gross an impressive $147.1 million worldwide, as per Box Office Mojo.

The Mummy – Thursday Preview Earnings & Domestic Weekend Projections

In comparison, The Mummy has collected $1.5 million in Thursday previews in North America and is currently tracking to earn between $10 million and $13 million over its 3-day domestic opening weekend, according to box-office analyst Luiz Fernando. This brings us to an important question: how much does the film need to earn worldwide to be profitable at the box office relative to its budget? Let’s break down the numbers.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Budget & Break-Even Point (Estimated)

The horror film has reportedly been made on a production budget of $22 million, excluding marketing costs. Using the commonly cited 2.5x multiplier rule, Lee Cronin‘s film needs to earn around $55 million worldwide to break even at the box office.

Assuming it opens at the upper end of projections and earns $13 million domestically over the April 17-19 weekend, and if it brings in a similar amount from overseas markets, that would potentially result in a $25-26 million global debut. If it generates positive word of mouth among audiences, maintains steady weekday and weekend holds over the next few weeks, and receives strong support from international markets, it can potentially reach the $55 million theatrical break-even point before it begins to generate box-office profit.

However, it’s still too early to predict its box office trajectory, and the outcome will become clearer in the coming weeks.

What Is The Plot Of Lee Cronin’s The Mummy?

When a journalist’s young daughter mysteriously vanishes in the desert, she is presumed lost forever. Eight years later, her sudden return shocks the fractured family. But what begins as a long-awaited reunion soon turns into a terrifying nightmare. The film stars Jack Reynor, Laia Costa, May Calamawy, Natalie Grace, and Veronica Falcón.

Lee Cronin’s The Mummy – Official Trailer

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Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

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