Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in a few months, and Kevin Feige confirmed it will feature plenty of surprises for fans. This is enough to increase interest and is a golden chance to regain its top spot in the all-time worldwide top grossers by surpassing Avatar. The fans are already hyped for Avengers: Doomsday, and, according to social media, the CinemaCon trailer has generated a positive reaction from the audience. But keeping that aside for now, we are focusing on the gap between Avatar and Endgame at the worldwide box office. Scroll below for deets.

Revisiting Avengers: Endgame at the worldwide box office

It is the fourth film in the Avengers franchise, and with that, the Infinity Saga came to an end. Endgame collected $357.1 million on its opening weekend at the box office in North America. The movie collected around $1.2 billion on its opening weekend worldwide. It is still the only movie to earn over $1 billion on its opening weekend globally.

According to Box Office Mojo’s data, Joe and Anthony Russo’s Avengers: Endgame collected $858.4 million at the domestic box office, including re-releases. Internationally, it raked in a colossal $1.9 billion, bringing its worldwide total to $2.79 billion. It is the all-time second-highest-grossing film worldwide. It is the biggest comic book movie ever.

Box office summary of Avengers: Endgame

Domestic – $858.4 million

International – $1.9 billion

Worldwide – $2.79 billion

Can it surpass Avatar and reclaim its spot as the all-time global grosser?

Avengers: Endgame was temporarily the all-time highest-grossing film worldwide, but Avatar reclaimed the title after its re-release and an incredible performance in China. Avatar emerged as the all-time highest-grossing film worldwide, grossing $2.9 billion. However, the gap between it and the MCU blockbuster is not much, and both have great nostalgic value.

For the record, Avengers: Endgame is approximately $124.3 million away from surpassing the global haul of Avatar. Is it possible during this re-release? Given the scale of the film, the gap is not very big, and earning another $125 million is no big deal for it, as it will be re-released with deleted scenes and other surprises. Therefore, it could beat Avatar and reclaim its #1 spot on the worldwide all-time top-grossers list.

More about Avengers: Endgame re-release

According to Marvel boss Kevin Feige, Avengers: Doomsday takes place where Endgame left off, but also goes back to when it all started with X-Men. Thus, it will not be unlikely if something related to Doomsday is shown in Endgame during its re-release. Thus, it will be an amazing treat for the fans. Avengers: Endgame will be re-released in theaters in September.

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