Godzilla Minus Zero, the sequel to the Oscar-winning Godzilla Minus One, is scheduled to be released this year, and its first teaser was unveiled during CinemaCon. Since the previous earned praise and collection, becoming one of the best Godzilla movies, the question is: will the sequel take a few more steps forward and beat the weakest MonsterVerse movie at the worldwide box office? Keep scrolling for the deets.

For the unversed, Godzilla Minus One and the MonsterVerse franchises feature Godzilla, but they exist in entirely separate continuities. Godzilla Minus One is set in post–World War II Japan and serves as a standalone reboot/origin story. The MonsterVerse is a modern-day cinematic universe with interconnected films featuring Godzilla, Kong, and other Titans. Toho Co., Ltd., is the original creator of Godzilla. The MonsterVerse is produced by Legendary Pictures and distributed by Warner Bros. Hence, there is no direct connection, and it is better to avoid the fact.

Which MonsterVerse is the lowest-grossing installment in the franchise?

Millie Bobby Brown and Vera Farmiga starrer Godzilla: King of the Monsters is the lowest-grossing film in the MonsterVerse. It grossed $387.30 million worldwide. There is a significant gap between the global total for King of the Monsters and Godzilla vs. Kong. For the record, there are five movies in the MonsterVerse franchise, with the sixth in development and set for release next year.

Can Godzilla Minus Zero beat Godzilla: King of Monsters worldwide?

Godzilla Minus One is originally a Japanese movie, yet it earned stellar worldwide box office. According to Box Office Mojo, it collected $113.8 million worldwide, well below King of the Monsters’ $387.3 million global haul. However, Godzilla Minus One was a big hit, won an Oscar, and, as a result, the sequel will have a better edge at the box office, which might be enough to cross the $387.30 million global haul of Godzilla: King of the Monsters. With that, it will beat the 5th-highest-grossing MonsterVerse movie.

Check out the worldwide collections of MonsterVerse movies & Godzilla Minus One

Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire — $571.85 million Kong: Skull Island — $568.65 million Godzilla — $524.97 million Godzilla vs. Kong — $470.11 million Godzilla: King of the Monsters — $387.30 million Godzilla Minus One – $113.8 million

More about Godzilla Minus Zero

Godzilla Minus Zero picks up in 1949, two years after the tumultuous events of Godzilla Minus One, and continues the story of the Shikishima family as they face an all-new calamity. Godzilla Minus Zero will be released on November 3.

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