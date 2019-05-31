Godzilla: King Of The Monsters Movie Review: Hollywood Finally Makes A Mess Of The Monsters!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Movie Review Rating: 2/5 Stars (Two stars)

Star Cast: Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, Millie Bobby Brown, Charles Dance, Thomas Middleditch

Director: Michael Dougherty

What’s Good: This comes as a warning for the studios of how not to mess with Godzilla VS Kong, the very well balanced background score

What’s Bad: They’ve used 200 Million USD to make this glorified mess! That’s too much money they’ve invested, to make me sleep while watching the film

Loo Break: Only if you’re in your senses while watching it

Watch or Not?: Even if you’re waiting for Godzilla VS Kong, skip this! There’s no information you’ll need from this

The story starts with referring to the 2014’s Godzilla attack and how it changed the life of the Russell family. It has Eleven from Stranger Things, Madison (Kylie Bobby Brown); Friday Night Lights’ Eric as Mark (Kyle Chandler), Conjuring‘s Lorraine as Dr. Emma (Vera Farmiga) and many many useless monsters. Dr. Emma has been working on a machine that works bioacoustics to control & interact with the monsters; basically, it’s a remote control to play with them.

Emma works for Monarch, the organization which is known to protect Godzilla and other such creatures around the world. Monarch is PETA for such creatures, and they get hurt if someone tried to capture them. Enters the ‘once-a-baddie-always-a-baddie’ Tywin from Game Of Thrones as an eco-terrorist Colonel Jonah Alan (Charles Dance). He wants to set those monsters free for some weird reason; of which I lost to keep the track in the second half because I found myself snoring for a major chunk.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Movie Review: Script Analysis

You’ve given to write the story to a man who penned the screenplay of Superman Returns? Obviously, he will bring back the Godzilla from the dead like Mihir Virani or this era’s Jon Snow. The story starts on an interesting note but soon it starts to drag. The all-talk-no-action formula gets stretched for too long and bores you to death in between and towards the end.

Godzilla exists since 1954 in this Godzilla’verse and all of them comparatively aren’t as meh as this one. From Mothra, Rodan to Ghidorah; none of these goliaths are enough to keep your attention intact. Makers just throw a new giant every time they feel the movie is lacking somewhere; hence, there’s an epic mess throughout the film. This is far away from the level Kong: Skull Island achieved. We’re yet to see a face-off movie of these two, god help us!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Movie Review: Star Performance

None of the characters shines because of the lousy script. Kyle Chandler is there just because he’s mourning the death of his son, but one could never connect to it. Vera Farmiga tries hard enough to make here presence feel, and she succeeds at certain junctures.

Millie Bobby Brown is wasted! Makers try to cash in her popularity from Stranger Things, and it seems she shot both of these simultaneously. At some points, I was cheering for El and not whatever she was in this film. Charles Dance, the bad dad from Game Of Thrones doesn’t get much to do, and he does that fairly.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Movie Review: Direction, Music

Michael Dougherty makes a mess of the monsters! He doesn’t get the essence of the franchise right. The direction is very confused, and that annoyed me in many scenes. A movie of this budget and stature needed someone experienced, Spielberg maybe?

Bear McCreary’s BGM is the biggest takeaway from the film. He has relied on the natural sounds rather than going all chaotic, which stands out when compared to similar films of this genre. Though I missed the signature roar of Godzilla; it was there but for very few times.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Movie Review: The Last Word

All said and done, skip this one even if you’ve been a fan of the ‘King Of The Monsters’. In a scene, a guy says, “it’s six minutes until he (Godzilla) blows” and I was like, “please make that happen in six seconds.”

Two stars!

Godzilla: King of the Monsters Trailer

Godzilla: King of the Monsters releases on 31st May, 2019.

