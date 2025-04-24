The multimedia franchise and shared universe of Godzilla and King Kong in Hollywood is known as the MonsterVerse. The series has five films, and a sixth one has been announced. The latest one, released in 2024, Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire, was loved by the fans and was a box office success. But is it the highest-grossing film in the MonsterVerse franchise? Keep scrolling for the deets.

The American film franchise has five movies and two television series produced by Legendary Pictures with Warner Bros Pictures. According to The Numbers, the total production budget of the five films is $805 million. The films have collected over $776.95 million and $2.52 billion worldwide.

For the unversed, the first film in the MonsterVerse franchise was released in 2014. The 2024 movie Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is the latest one, and it has become the highest-grossing film in the franchise. It reportedly became the highest-grossing Warner Bros movie in India, collecting 100 crores in its run. It is the 8th highest-grossing film of last year, only behind Dune 2‘s $714.64 million haul. Besides that, Kong: Skull Island is the second highest-grossing film in the franchise.

Based on the numbers on Box Office Mojo, let’s take a look at the collection of the MonsterVerse movies ranked by box office –

5. Godzilla: King of the Monsters (2019)- $387.30 million

4. Godzilla vs. Kong (2021)- $470.11 million

3. Godzilla (2014) – $524.97 million

2. Kong: Skull Island (2017) – $568.65 million

1. Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire (2024) – $571.85 million

According to reports, a sequel to Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire is being developed. It will be directed by Grant Sputore and will reportedly feature Kaitlyn Dever, Dan Stevens, Jack O’Connell, Matthew Modine, Delroy Lindo, Alycia Debnam-Carey, and Sam Neill. The sequel is scheduled to be released in 2027.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

