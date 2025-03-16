After Christopher Nolan’s Interstellar, Denis Villenuve’s Oscar-winning film Dune 2 came back to Indian cinemas for a limited time. However, the reception was not as thrilling as Nolan’s movie. Although Timothee Chalamet’s film maintained consistent growth on Day 2 of its re-release, the overall result was only mediocre. Keep scrolling for the deets.

The Dune sequel received five nominations at the 97th Academy Awards this year and won two Oscars. It won the Oscars for Best Sound and Best Visual Effects. A sequel to Part Two based on Frank Herbert’s Dune Messiah is in development, and a previous report suggested that Jason Momoa’s character might return in the threequel. Timothee’s film became the sixth highest-grossing movie of last year, but it will lose its spot to Mufasa: The Lion King after this weekend, as it seems. Mufasa is around $1 million away from surpassing the Dune sequel’s haul worldwide.

Meanwhile, in India, Dune 2 is unable to attract viewers to the theatres. According to trade estimates, the movie by Denis Villeneuve collected Rs 50 lakhs on its second day and maintained a consistent performance at the Indian box office. Luckily for the film, the numbers did not decline and managed to have a steady hold. It reportedly collected Rs 50 lakhs on its first day of release.

Check out the two-day breakdown of the film and the cumulative total

Day 1 – Rs 50 lakhs

Day 2 – Rs 50 lakhs

2-Day Total – Rs 1 Crore

More about the film and its box office performance

Dune 2 did not have an outstanding run when it was initially released in India in March last year. It experienced an underwhelming run and collected Rs 31 crores net at the Indian box office. However, the film did tremendously well at the box office in North America and other parts of the world.

Firstly, the sequel opened to $82.50 million at the US box office and collected $282.14 million in its entire run. The overseas box office raked in a total of $432.50 million, taking the worldwide cume to $714.64 million. The film is available on digital platforms as well.

Dune 2 was re-released in India on March 14 in the IMAX theaters for seven days only.

