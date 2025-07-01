Turns out, Gotham’s former protector hasn’t caught up with the new one just yet. Christian Bale, the man who defined a generation of Batman fans with Christopher Nolan’s iconic trilogy, recently admitted he still hasn’t watched Robert Pattinson’s The Batman. But he’s got nothing but love for the guy who took the cape next.

Speaking at the Thor: Love and Thunder premiere, Bale got real about his movie-watching habits. “It’s amazing how few films I see,” he told Variety (per TOI).

“Every director I work with, I’ve seen a couple of their films and they’re always looking at me going, ‘Are you kidding?’” That said, he didn’t dismiss The Batman at all – in fact, he praised Pattinson without hesitation, calling him “an absolutely wonderful actor.”

Apparently, Bale and Pattinson did have a brief chat about the role ahead of time, and it left a good impression. “We bumped into each other, talked a little bit about it ahead of time, and I heard wonderful things,” Bale said. No critique, no judgment, just quiet support for a fellow Bat.

From Batman to Butcher: Christian Bale Picks Roles on Gut and Sometimes, His Kids

For someone who’s donned the cowl and defined the Dark Knight for millions, you’d think he’d be curious about how the new guy handled it. But for Bale, watching movies isn’t homework, it’s a rare indulgence. He likes to “savour” them. No rush, no FOMO.

When asked how he picks his projects, Bale keeps it simple: it’s about the story, the team, and sometimes, the home front. “With this one, it was my kids saying to me, ‘By the way, you’re doing this one,’” he said of Thor: Love and Thunder. “And I went, ‘Am I really?’ And they said, ‘Yes you are,’ and I went, ‘OK, yes I am.’”

In the Taika Waititi-led Marvel flick, Bale plays Gorr the God Butcher, stepping deep into villain territory against Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. It’s a sharp turn from his brooding Bruce Wayne days, but if there’s one thing Bale does best, it’s transformation.

So no, he hasn’t watched The Batman yet. But there’s no shade, no ego. Just quiet respect and a schedule that clearly isn’t packed with movie nights. And knowing Bale, when he does finally sit down to watch Pattinson’s take on the Caped Crusader, he’ll savour that too.

