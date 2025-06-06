Matt Reeves almost bailed on The Batman. Yes, that’s a true story. The man who gave us the gritty, brooding Gotham with Robert Pattinson under the cowl wasn’t exactly jumping at the chance. When Warner Bros. called him in early 2017, he almost didn’t pick up. The reason? Because he was neck-deep in War for the Planet of the Apes, and turning his head toward Gotham felt like juggling chainsaws blindfolded.

The “Batfan” In Him Convinced Matt Reeves To Take Up Batman

Reeves wasn’t just making a film. He was finishing an epic trilogy. He was living and breathing apes, editing around the clock. “While I was in the process of finishing my directing work on War for the Planet of Apes, Warner Bros. contacted my agent in January of 2017 about the possibility of my directing a Batman film that was currently in development at the studio,” he shared later during The Batman legal declaration on X.

Still, being a lifelong Bat-geek, curiosity got the better of him. “At the time, I was so busy with my other work that I initially resisted the idea of a meeting, but as a lifelong Batman fan. I couldn’t help myself. I took the meeting.” One Bat-chat later, and he was in.

Matt Reeves Took On The Cape & Made It His Own

Before Reeves stepped in, Ben Affleck was supposed to lead the charge—writing, directing, and starring in his own Batman flick. His take was darker, deeper, and more action-packed, following the grim tone of Batman v Superman and Justice League. Joe Manganiello was set to show up as Deathstroke, ready to make Bruce Wayne’s life a living nightmare.

But Affleck slowly stepped away from the director’s chair, then the script, and finally the role. The Bat reins were up for grabs, and that’s when Warner Bros. turned to Reeves. Even though he was still deep in post-production on Apes, the call of Gotham was too strong. Once Reeves said yes, he went all in.

Reeves flipped the script completely. He wanted a fresh start—a younger, less polished, and more paranoid Bruce Wayne. Enter Robert Pattinson, far from the vampire sparkle days and more into the shadows and scars.

Matt Reeves brought a new Gotham to life: gritty streets, serial-killer vibes, moody lighting. This wasn’t your flashy superhero flick; it was a psychological crawl through Gotham’s broken system. Reeves didn’t just direct; he reshaped the mythos.

