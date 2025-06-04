Ben Affleck is getting real about a scene stuck in his head since the late ’90s. It’s that same-sex kiss from Chasing Amy, and he’s finally opening up about the discomfort he felt during filming. Affleck admitted that his awkwardness back then wasn’t just nerves. It came from a place he now recognizes as internalized homophobia. And if given the chance, he says he’d absolutely do things differently.

The topic popped up again during the 20th anniversary screening of Chasing Amy at Outfest in Los Angeles. Director Kevin Smith recalled a moment from the set that aged like milk. “A man kissing another man is the greatest acting challenge an actor can ever face,” Ben Affleck reportedly said before and after the scene. He added, “Now, I’m a serious actor.” Safe to say, those words haven’t aged well.

Kevin Smith Recalls The Past, But Apologizes For Rehashing

Smith, now a seasoned filmmaker known for his outspoken nature, later backtracked a bit. He admitted he probably shouldn’t have shared that moment again. “Of course, Affleck doesn’t feel that way today, and who knows if he even felt that way then?” he said. Smith owned up, saying it wasn’t fair to drag past statements into the spotlight without context.

But that throwback quote did more than raise eyebrows. It sparked real criticism, especially from people in the industry. Actress Evan Rachel Wood didn’t hold back. She tweeted (reported by NME), “Try getting raped in a scene. Also, grow up, Ben.” Her sharp words pointed out that the casual tone of Ben Affleck’s old comment isn’t just outdated, it can also be harmful. Wood’s reaction quickly lit up the internet and stirred conversation about emotional labor in performance.

Back in 1997, Affleck already hinted at his unease. Speaking to Entertainment Tonight during the film’s promo run, he said, “I’m not homophobic… I guess I am, more than I thought, in that, you know, it was just difficult for me, and I didn’t think it would be.” Honest? Maybe. But awkward? Definitely. He didn’t exactly handle the kiss with grace, either. Reflecting further, Affleck confessed that he “really backed down from it in a way” and felt he “could have done a more committed job.”

Ben Affleck’s Views Have Shifted Over Time

Fast forward to now, and Ben Affleck has clearly moved forward. He’s been vocal in supporting LGBTQ+ rights, especially after the 2013 Supreme Court ruling against DOMA. Back then, he tweeted, “Big news from the Supreme Court. Goodbye #DOMA #Prop8. Hello #equality.” It was a clear stand and a far cry from the awkwardness of the Chasing Amy days.

Today, Affleck seems to understand the weight of that moment and the larger conversation it reflects. His recent comments show a willingness to own up to past ignorance and grow beyond it.

Hollywood has changed a lot since the ’90s, and so has Ben Affleck. What was once brushed off as “just acting” now comes with real accountability. He’s not pretending to have all the answers, but at least he’s asking better questions now.

