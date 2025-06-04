Hollywood star Angelina Jolie has turned 50 today. Over the years, the popular actress has delivered several amazing performances throughout her career. From her Oscar-winning act in Girl, Interrupted, to her stand-out roles in Clint Eastwood’s Changeling, Maleficent, and Maria, she has showcased her acting prowess time and again. But there is one lesser-talked-about film that deserves more attention and also features Indian actor Irrfan Khan, and it is based on a harrowing true story. Can you guess the movie’s name? That film was ‘A Mighty Heart,’ which came out in 2007. Read on to know about the film’s plot and where to watch it on OTT.

A Mighty Heart – Plot & Cast

Directed by Michael Winterbottom, the film was based on the French journalist Mariane Pearl’s memoir of the same name. It’s based on a shocking true story about Wall Street Journal reporter Daniel Pearl’s kidnapping by terrorists while he was reporting in Pakistan. When her husband, Daniel Pearl (played by Dan Futterman), goes missing in Pakistan, his wife, Mariane Pearl (Angelina Jolie), sets out on a relentless and desperate search to locate him against all odds.

She works with local authorities and international agencies to uncover the truth while dealing with unwanted attention and intense pressure. The film also features Indian actor Irrfan Khan in the role of a senior cop. Other cast members include Will Patton, Alyy Khan, and Archie Panjabi, among others.

A Mighty Heart – Critical Response & Audience Feedback

The film garnered positive reviews from critics. It holds a critics’ score of 79% on the reviews aggregation website Rotten Tomatoes. The RT critics’ consensus reads, “Angelina Jolie conveys the full emotional range of a woman in a desperate situation in A Mighty Heart, an urgent yet tactful film about a difficult subject.” Moreover, the film has a user rating of 6.6/10 on IMDb.

Where to Watch A Mighty Heart On OTT?

The film is available to rent on the Amazon Prime Video store for ₹99 in India.

Another Must-Watch Film On Daniel Pearl’s Kidnapping

Besides A Mighty Heart, we also recommend watching Hansal Mehta’s gritty crime drama Omerta, which features Rajkummar Rao in the role of terrorist Omar Sheikh. Timothy Ryan Hickernell played the role of Daniel Pearl in the film. Omerta is currently streaming in India on Jio Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video, and Zee5 OTT platforms.

A Mighty Heart Trailer

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: This 100% Rated Horror Film On Prime Video Has Viewers Seeing Fear Through Eyes They Never Expected

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News