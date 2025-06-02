Netflix has dropped a wild new comedy series, and it’s turning heads fast. This time, Tom Segura takes a sharp turn into sketch territory with Bad Thoughts, and it is his first dive into this kind of format. Segura, known for his no-filter style, doesn’t hold back here either. The show arrived on May 13, and it’s already making waves among fans who enjoy their humor darker and more unpredictable.

Bad Thoughts Brings Dark Humor

Each episode of Bad Thoughts combines bizarre and often disturbing sketches that tread a fine line. Segura’s mind is clearly the playground, filled with ideas ranging from outrageous to flat-out uncomfortable. The series leans heavily into offbeat scenarios that test social norms.

Alongside Segura, the show pulls in a strong mix of talent. Robert Iler, Daniella Pineda, and Bobby Lee appear in the show, which add extra flavor to the twisted sketches and help keep things unpredictable. In total, six episodes dropped in the first batch, and eager viewers have already binged them.

Viewer & Critics Reactions To Bad Thoughts Are Mixed

Reactions online show that the show is striking a nerve. As of now, Bad Thoughts has an average audience rating of 68%, while the critics’ dissatisfaction keeps it settled at 54%. Justin Peters of Slate criticized, “Instead of serving the humor of a given sketch, the transgressiveness substitutes for humor, and shock value for its own sake only goes so far before it grows stale.”

Another critic echoed, “Most of the time, Segura gives the existence of anal sex or virtual reality porn a lot more mileage than it’s worth. The sketches that work best do so in spite of the scatology, not because of it.”

However, Angie Han of The Hollywood Reporter, praised the movie, “How successful you think Segura is at it, and whether you think it’s a worthy goal to begin with, is a matter of personal sensibility. I will say this: You can’t accuse the guy of not committing to a bit.”

Fans of shock-heavy humor and unpredictable content are calling it a breath of fresh air. One penned, “This is such a funny and original show. It has a tone unlike any other sketch show I’ve ever seen… I wouldn’t even call it a sketch show, as these are more like raunchy short films. The series does a great job of striking a balance between serious cinema and disgusting, crude humor. It’s very well done. 10/10”

Another said, “Every single sketch had a laugh-out-loud moment. So so fun and an easy watch. I’ve already gone back and rewatched some.” Someone else critiqued, “It’s not great. I usually give it until episode 3 before I make up my mind, but I struggled to get past episode 2 tbh. It so desperately wants to be edgy, but in the end it just comes across as unfunny cringe.”

The series is streaming now on Netflix.

Check out our recommendations on What to Watch

Must Read: Frankenstein: Release Window, Cast, Plot & All We Know About Guillermo del Toro’s Next Film With Oscar Isaac So Far

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News