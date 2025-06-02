Could Hawkins’ next villain have wings and breathe fire? Maybe! Fans of Stranger Things have been cooking up one wild theory for a long time, believing that Vecna isn’t the ultimate evil. Instead, the Upside Down may be hiding something even more terrifying, which could be a sorcerer-king dragon straight out of Dungeons & Dragons lore.

What Is Known About Borys Of Ebe Aka The Dragon?

Known in the D&D world as The Dragon or the Sorcerer King of Ur Draxa, Borys is a major force. He is powerful enough to rival even Tiamat, the goddess of all evil dragons (per Dark Sun Wiki). Now, according to an interesting theory, the real puppet master in Stranger Things isn’t Vecna, but the D&D monster named Borys of Ebe, aka The Dragon.

He’s no regular winged beast. The Dragon is a psionic-powered, ancient dragon with the brains of a mad king and the magic of a thousand fireballs. And if that sounds insane, wait till you hear where the theory came from.

How Is Borys Of Ebe Potentially Tied To Stranger Things?

In Season 4, remember that creepy vision Nancy had? The “giant creature with a gaping mouth?” Some fans have connected the dots to a red dragon. Even more suspicious, Will’s painting for Mike showed their party battling a three-headed red dragon. That’s a very specific monster detail. Let’s rewind. Back in Season 1, the gang fought off a rogue Demogorgon, remember that toothy terror?

Fans once thought he was the big bad. But now? He’s just Vecna’s glorified foot soldier. In D&D, Demogorgons aren’t masterminds, as they’re chaos-bringers. Then came the Mind Flayer, and eventually Vecna, who seemed like the ultimate villain.

But hardcore D&D fans know something the rest of us missed: Vecna may be scary, but he’s not top-tier evil. And if Stranger Things keeps playing the long D&D game, we’re likely in for one last level-up: Borys. He might be the true monster lurking beneath it all. While we wait to unveil what’s coming next, you can check out a glimpse of Stranger Things Season 5 below:

For more such stories, check out TV updates!

Must Read: The Young & The Restless Spoilers: Claire & Kyle Pull Out All Stops To Impress Victor While Damian Asks Audra For A Favor

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News