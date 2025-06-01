Stranger Things fans, get ready — the final chapter is almost here! Netflix just revealed the release dates for Stranger Things Season 5, and it’s coming this fall in three exciting installments. Considered to be one of the most anticipated shows this year, the major announcement was revealed during the Stranger Things panel at TUDUM 2025. Fans were provided with the official release schedule of the fifth and final season alongside a sneak peek into the show.

When Is Stranger Things Season 5 Releasing?

The journey to Hawkins wraps up with four episodes on November 26, followed by three more on Christmas Day, and the epic finale landing on New Year’s Eve (via Tudum). All episodes go live at 5:00 p.m. PST, making for a perfect binge schedule through the holiday season. The timing couldn’t be better. After Season 4’s cliffhanger with Vecna opening that eerie portal, anticipation is through the roof.

But what exactly will Season 5 bring? Series co-creator Ross Duffer teases that long-hidden secrets about the Upside Down will finally come to light. “The last remaining questions that are answered in that document, we’ve punted a couple of those to have some big reveals in Season 5,” he shared, referring to a 25-page lore bible the Duffers wrote early on. This means fans can expect fresh twists that deepen the mythology while setting the stage for the ultimate showdown.

the fight isn’t over yet. get ready for the epic series finale of STRANGER THINGS. VOL 1 — november 26, 5pm PT*

VOL 2 — christmas, 5pm PT*

THE FINALE — new year’s eve, 5pm PT* *releasing worldwide all at once, date may vary based on your local timezone #TUDUM pic.twitter.com/vv78eN0LRz — sƃuᴉɥʇ ɹǝƃuɐɹʇs (@Stranger_Things) June 1, 2025

What To Expect From Stranger Things Season 5?

Set in the fall of 1987, the stakes are higher than ever. Hawkins is scarred from the opening of the Rifts, and the crew’s mission is clear: find and kill Vecna. But there’s a catch — Vecna has vanished, and no one knows his plans. To make matters worse, the government clamps down with a military quarantine on Hawkins and a relentless hunt for Eleven, forcing her back into hiding. As the anniversary of Will’s disappearance draws near, the group faces a darkness more deadly than ever. To end the nightmare, the full party must unite one last time.

The all-star cast returns, with Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Millie Bobby Brown, Finn Wolfhard, and more reprising their iconic roles. Jamie Campbell Bower returns as Vecna, bringing the chilling villain back into focus. New faces, including Linda Hamilton as Dr. Kay, add fresh energy to this final season.

This release plan delivers a thrilling countdown to the end for fans who’ve been waiting since Season 4’s dramatic finale. Mark your calendars for November 26, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve! The final Stranger Things adventure is almost here, and it promises to be a wild ride through Hawkins, the Upside Down, and everything in between.

