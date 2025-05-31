Love, Death and Robots fans craving something equally bold and unsettling now have a hidden gem waiting on Netflix. Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities, quietly released back in 2022, is finally getting the attention it deserves. This anthology, similar to the latest volume of Love, Death and Robots, might just be your next late-night obsession!

What Is Netflix’s Cabinet of Curiosities About?

This eight-part collection, crafted by the Oscar-winning filmmaker, dives deep into horror but not in the usual ways. The show consists of fewer jump scares and more of the slow, creeping kind. Each episode stands alone, pulling from different corners of the genre, and a few are straight-up unsettling.

In Cabinet of Curiosities, every story feels like it belongs in a museum of nightmares. Del Toro not only signed on to the project but also created two of the episodes and handpicked each director and writer involved, and that personal touch is quite evident in the show. Whether it’s the strange body horror of The Autopsy or the eerie transformation in The Outside, there’s something twisted and thoughtful in every frame.

The episodes are longer than your average short, with most running for close to an hour, and they’re better savored one at a time.

Cabinet of Curiosities Rotten Tomatoes Score & Fan Reactions

Cabinet of Curiosities, with an outstanding score of 93% on Rotten Tomatoes, is not a background noise by any means. The show might’ve slipped past viewers when it first arrived, but those who gave it a shot are still talking.

One viewer wrote on Rotten Tomatoes, “Masterpiece. The best horror series I’ve ever seen.” Another added, “Great fun – a weirdly Christmassy feel watching these – great cosy at home horror.” A third penned, “It was both very well written and acted by all the actors and enjoyable and entertaining and interesting.”

Guillermo del Toro’s Cabinet of Curiosities is streaming on Netflix. You can check out the trailer of the series here.

