The Real Ghostbusters takes the familiar faces from the classic Ghostbusters film and throws them into a colorful, animated world full of supernatural mess and ghoulish antics. The series, which ran from 1986 to 1991, shed light on what the movies did and expanded the universe. It gave the character new depth and also added its own charm.

Where To Stream The Real Ghostbusters For Free?

Well, according to Comicbook, it has become easier than ever to revisit The Real Ghostbusters. Roku has made 117 episodes from the show’s seven-season run available to stream for free, giving fans and curious newcomers a chance to explore this unique take on the franchise.

The series revolves around the same four paranormal pros: Dr. Peter Venkman, Dr. Egon Spengler, Dr. Ray Stantz, and Winston Zeddemore. They are backed up by their trusty secretary, Janine Melnitz, and their floating green sidekick, Slimer.

The characters were not watered-down versions either. The series balanced spooky encounters with quirky humor and clever writing, turning it into a staple of late ‘80s animation. It delivered stories that stuck with fans long after the credits rolled with a rotating but talented voice cast, including Maurice LaMarche and Frank Welker.

Over 100 episodes of The Real Ghostbusters are now streaming completely FREE! 👻📺 The animated classic was quietly added to The Roku Channel’s lineup, bringing the majority of the original 1986–1991 run to viewers. A must-watch for longtime fans and new recruits alike! FULL… pic.twitter.com/zQECcZf4qN — Ghostbusters News (@GBNewsdotcom) May 28, 2025

Netflix Is Developing A New Animated Ghostbusters Series

Following its success, the show eventually led to Extreme Ghostbusters in 1997. It was a continuation with a younger team stepping in after the originals. However, that series didn’t last long, but it carried the torch forward and kept the legacy alive.

Fast-forward to today, and the Ghostbusters brand isn’t slowing down. A new animated series is on the way, this time on Netflix. Though details are being kept quiet for now, it’s connected to the recent Ghostbusters films, Afterlife and Frozen Empire. Whether it’ll include familiar faces from those stories or go in a new direction remains to be seen.

Elliott Kalan, known for his sharp comedy writing, is leading the new project. Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan, the duo responsible for the latest film entries, are backing it. Flying Bark Productions, the same studio behind Marvel’s What If…? and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, is handling animation.

