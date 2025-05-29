The Powerpuff Girls started off as three superpowered sisters saving their city from monsters and bad guys. Lately, however, they’ve been fighting a different kind of battle to stay visible in the streaming world. Even though they recently made a comeback on Cartoon Network’s morning lineup, HBO Max has quietly taken the original 1998 series off its platform.

This move follows a trend that animation fans know all too well. One by one, old Cartoon Network favorites are disappearing from streaming libraries. The Powerpuff Girls now sit beside shows like Ed, Edd n Eddy, Teen Titans, and The Grim Adventures of Billy and Mandy, all removed with little fanfare.

The series originally gained a strong fan base by blending action and slices of everyday childhood problems. It even led to a 2002 movie showing how the girls were created and earned their place in the city. The film introduced the backstory of Mojo Jojo, one of their most famous enemies, and though it didn’t smash box office records, it earned decent ratings from viewers and critics alike.

‘The Powerpuff Girls’ is no longer streaming on Max. pic.twitter.com/wYQVn2Ozae — ToonHive (@ToonHive) May 27, 2025

Over the years, the brand kept evolving. There was an anime spin-off (Powerpuff Girls Z), a 2016 reboot, and even a reboot series announced in 2022 to further build on the original world. But not everything landed. A live-action version was in the works starting in 2020, with new actors taking on the roles. The show never made it to TV, but in 2025, a trailer leaked online. It gave a glimpse of a darker take on the trio’s story, where they have grown up and are far from the tone fans grew up with.

For now, if anyone wants to relive the original adventures, they’ll need to tune in to Cartoon Network’s morning schedule (per Collider). The show airs right after Steven Universe at 10.30 am. And as far as its digital future is concerned, it’s uncertain when or if it’ll return to HBO Max or pop up on another platform.

