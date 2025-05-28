Wondering what to watch this week? We’ve got you covered! Netflix is bringing three exciting titles, each in a different language, including two from South India and one from the UK. Over on JioCinema and Disney+ Hotstar, there’s a brand-new addition to the MCU and a fresh Hindi series. Surprisingly, ZEE5 joined the party with three new releases! Dept. Q, Captain America: Brave New World, Criminal Justice S4, and more are set to hit OTT this week. Curious to know the titles, plot summaries, and trailers for all these and more? Just scroll down!

Netflix

HIT: The Third Case (Telugu)

May 29, 2025

HIT: The Third Case is an action thriller written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu. It stars Nani as a cop from the Homicide Intervention Team (HIT) from Visakhapatnam, who is sent to Jammu and Kashmir to investigate a series of murders.

Retro (Tamil)

May 31, 2025

Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is a romantic action film starring Suriya and Pooja Hegde. An adopted gangster father raises the protagonist, grows up, and becomes one of the henchmen in his father’s organization. However, his relationship with his peace-loving partner complicates things. Beneath this surface lies a complex, multi-layered narrative that goes far beyond its initial premise.

Dept. Q (English)

May 29, 2025

Dept. Q is a crime thriller about a new cold case reinvestigation department, staffed by misfits and led by a former top cop.

Prime Video

The Better Sister (English)

May 29, 2025

The Better Sister is a thriller limited series starring Jessica Biel and Elizabeth Banks. It follows two estranged sisters, one of whom is dealing with the murder of her husband. The prime suspect may be his son, whose parentage is complicated: the woman raising him as his mother is actually his biological aunt. His real mother is the other sister. The police are suspicious of all three, as the crime scene seems too perfectly staged, leading them to question what really happened.

Jio Hotstar

Captain America: Brave New World (English)

May 28, 2025

Captain America: Brave New World is the fourth film in the Captain America series, picking up the storyline from the miniseries The Falcon and the Winter Soldier. The plot centers on uncovering a vast conspiracy that reaches the highest levels of the United States government.

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter (Hindi)

May 29, 2025

Criminal Justice: A Family Matter is a courtroom drama that follows the case of an individual charged with the murder of a nurse after a birthday party. But beneath the surface lies a deeper question, is the truth really what it appears to be? And can the defence lawyer uncover the truth before it’s too late?

SonyLiv

Kankhajura (Hindi)

May 30, 2025

Kankhajura is a crime drama thriller that follows a man who returns to civilian life after spending 14 years in prison for a crime he allegedly committed in his youth. But was he truly guilty, or merely a scapegoat for someone else? As he reconnects with former comrades and digs into buried secrets, unsettling truths from both the past and present begin to surface.

Zee5

Interrogation (Hindi)

May 30, 2025

This is a crime thriller mystery about a retired judge is found murdered, prompting a police investigation that zeroes in on four key suspects, each with their own motives and secrets.

Agnyathavasi (Kannada)

May 28, 2025

Agnyathavasi is a period crime drama mystery set in the 1990s, centered around the shocking murder of a landlord in a peaceful village known for its near-zero crime rate. As the investigation unfolds, it becomes clear that this killing is linked to another murder that occurred decades earlier. Can the police unravel the threads of the past to solve the mystery of the present?

Andhar Maya (Marathi)

May 30, 2025

Andhar Maya follows a family that returns to their ancestral home, only to sense that something isn’t quite right. Beneath the surface of familiar walls lie hidden secrets, and perhaps a supernatural presence, that may be mysteriously tied to the family’s own past.

