It was during the pre-pandemic era when OTT had just arrived and was delivering class content. It was during those days that Pankaj Tripathi arrived to rescue Vikrant Massey in Criminal Justice. The web series is now arriving with its fourth season, starring Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub and Surveen Chawla.

As a long-time admirer of this gripping series, I have been an ardent fan of Pankaj Tripathi’s Madhav Mishra. The teaser plays its cards very close to its chest, creating the much-needed anticipation for another round of legal battles and moral quandaries.

This dilemma between to be or not to be is clearly outlined in the Criminal Justice S4 teaser when Pankaj Tripathi assuringly says, “Ye case jitna aasaan lag raha hai, hai nahi. Warna hamari jholi mein girta hi nahi!” Pankaj Tripathi slips into Madhav Mishra with such ease that I forget I have watched him as Kaleen Bhaiya a few days ago, revisiting his other iconic role from Mirzapur!

The teaser masters the art of storytelling, building perfect suspense as it reveals absolutely nothing about the central case except for two things: Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub is the criminal, and Surveen Chawla is seeking justice for him through Pankaj Tripathi’s Madhav Mishra!

The sharp edits and the background music adds to the mystery of the case as glimpses of Shweta Basu Prasad, and Mita Vashisht prove that this would be a stellar courtroom drama!

Despite the teaser offering nothing substantial about the storyline, not even a hookline it is promising to deliver a very sharp and thrilling edge of the seat story as Pankaj Tripathi promises in one of the scenes, “Ab iske baad jo bhi hoga, see you in the court hi hoga.”

While the teaser for Criminal Justice S4 has definitely left me excited, it would be too soon to predict the future of this web series since it will totally depend on how this courtroom drama defends itself and stays aloof from repeating its content.

The web series arrives on JioHotstar on May 22. Check out the teaser here.

