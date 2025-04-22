Netflix started this year with a bang when it came to delivering long-form content. Be it Black Warrant, Dabba Cartel, or Khakee – The Bengal Chapter, it has ticked the boxes this year for superlative content. Now, it brings another web series – The Royals.

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, the web series, stars Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar, along with Sakshi Tanwar, Zeenat Aman, Nora Fatehi, Vihaan Samat, Kavya Trehan, Milind Soman aur Dino Morea.

The trailer of The Royals promises a royal rom-com and even the credit boards of the web series seems to be heavily inspired from a Disney rom-com (and even reminds me of Khoobsurat’s title design – that film with Sonam Kapoor and Fawad Khan). The 2-minute 47-second trailer tries to explain the premise in detail!

This shahi romance has a raja played by Ishaan Khatter, royalty of Morpur. He meets his possible rani – Bhumi Pednekar, princess of her own world. Their worlds meet in a very business-y setup. There are some deals, some financial loopholed in the royalty and a lot is happening which I clearly have not understood!

Amidst all this chaos, Ishaan and Bhumi are falling in love but the raja saab calls it situationship. There seems to be another royalty Nora Fatehi who decodes all that is happening in a single line – ‘Affairs ka future nahi hota, hamara hai!’

There is a lot of good-looking cast, and all of them are doing something amidst this chaotic love story! My biggest complaint is not showing Zeenat Aman. I mean, come on, I could have watched this trailer 30 times if she had been there for 3 seconds also! But just a glimpse is filling me with doubts that she might not be an integral part of the web series as well! And I am already doubtful and sulking at this thought. Hopefully, I am just overthinking!

All in all, this trailer has not impressed me much because my pea-size brain could not figure out what is happening in this Raja Rani ki kahani surrrounded by so many good looking people that I am distracted to the core!

The Royals is arriving on Netflix on May 9. Check out the trailer of the web series here.

For more such reviews, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Ground Zero Teaser 2 Review: Emraan Hashmi Says, “Isi Mauke Ka Kab Se Intezaar Kar Rahe The” & I Hope The Mauka Helps Him At Box Office!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News